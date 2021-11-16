Actress Fella Makafui has given a tour of the new mansion she and her husband, Medikal, recently acquired.

Fella and Medikal recently announced with videos on social media that they had bought a new house.

The videos showed a beautiful house, painted in white colour, with a swimming pool which had been customised in the name of their daughter, Island Frimpong.

The couple held a house-warming party on Sunday, November 14, 2021, to officially open the house.

In a video interview with Zionfelix, she showed fans around the living room, four bedrooms, kitchens, and bathrooms.

From the tour, it was revealed that the two-storey building had two well-furnished kitchens and five bathrooms.

Watch the video of Fella below: