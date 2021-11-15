Fella Makafui and her husband, Medikal, have opened their new mansion with a grand housewarming party.

The party was held at the new house which is located in the East Legon Hills area in Accra on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Videos from the party show it was a big occasion with many friends and colleagues of the couple coming through to have fun with them.

Among the notable faces were Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and rapper Joey B.

The building, which comes with a customised swimming pool, has been dedicated to their first child, Island Frimpong.

Describing their new home as a big win, Fella in a post on Snapchat recalled how she came to Accra with a ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag to hustle.

She further added that people should be happy for her as she was onetime faced with life challenges but despite the struggles, the actress never gave up.

The duo, Medikal and Fella have gradually become a power couple in the entertainment industry.

Sunday’s housewarming party was fun-filled as the couple battled it out on the dance floor amid cheers and jubilation.

Watch videos below: