Musician Medikal’s wife, Fella Makafui, has shared a new video on social media showing fans around their newly acquired plush house.

In the latest video from the actress, she was seen with her husband and daughter inspecting the house.

Wearing a yellow top and down outfit, the Yolo actress held her one-year-old baby, Island in her arms as Medikal plays with her.

The outside view shows the house has a swimming pool with their daughter, Island’s name customised on it with a lot of greenery around.

Describing it as the Island project, the actress disclosed it took them three months to complete it and expressed appreciation to the contractors for the good work done.

Watch the video below: