Popular Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has left fans in bewilderment after she was spotted with a protruding stomach at a recent event.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the 46-year-old is currently pregnant with her first child.

Despite not being known to be engaged, she revealed her lover, Fidelis Anosike in 2020, but went on to keep their relationship private.

They were, however, spotted hand-in-hand at the funeral of Fidelis’ mother, together with some Nollywood stars including Chacha Eke, Destiny Etiko and Queen Nwokoye.

She was captured in a happy mood, as she dances to her heart’s contentment. Netizens, however, looked beyond her dance steps to point out her baby bump.

Congratulations are flying in for her, but she is yet to break the silence on the ongoing rumour.

“See how she is glowing. See ehen forget if you finally find someone that loves you truly and gives you peace, your happiness go increase,’’ a netizen commented.

Another said, “I’m so happy for her, married, pregnant, glowing and happy.’’

‘’Double blessings for you and your family. God’s willing Rita Anosike Amen.’’

“Awwwwwwwww am so happy for her chai the bump. God is great,’’ were some of the reactions from her fans.