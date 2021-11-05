A throwback photo of actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui in her primary school days has set tongues wagging.

The photo was taken when she was just a pupil enrolled in a government basic school somewhere in Volta Region in the early 2000s.

Fella, who was in the company of three other schoolmates, was photographed donning a fairly used uniform and an oversize black shoe and socks.

At that time, she was just an innocent-looking school girl and her curves were not so obvious.

This corroborates her claims that her childhood was not rosy, hence the need to relocate to Accra for a softer life.

Life in Accra was an enjoyable one for her; from getting gigs in acting to setting up of multiple businesses, she has done it all.

Notable of her investments are a clothing line, Fella win and liquor, Fella beauty, a delivery service and estate.

Currently, the 26-year-old is married to famed rapper Medikal, with whom they have a daughter.