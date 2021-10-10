A video making rounds online has captured the humble beginnings of sensational artiste Kwesi Arthur.

The artiste, who rose to fame with his shirtless signature look, has always had a passion for music, and the video has proved this to be true.

He was captured spitting bars and punchline during a Kasahare freestyle version back then when he was still a teenager.

He was singing over Chris Brown’s Loyal beat and spoke of how the world should be anticipating his entry into the mainstream industry.

True to his vision, the now 26-year-old has evolved into one of Ghana’s recognised Hip-Hop artistes and rappers.

Ghanaians and celebrities have applauded him for actualising his dreams.

Watch video of his freestyle below:

