One person has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Ekye Amanfrom, a fishing community in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.

The fully masked four-member robbery gang wearing trousers and shirts emerged on foot from the Ekye Market center direction and allegedly launched the attack.

The robbers attacked Samuel Agbozo Enterprise (a mobile money and phone shop), as well as a nearby provision shop at about 7:30pm on Saturday, October 9, 2021 amidst sporadic gunshots.

“The robbers were on foot from the Ekye Market wearing face mask that covers their head to the neck, wielding daggers and AK47, they invaded Samuel Agbozo Enterprise amidst gunshots ,destroyed his glass showcase, took away the phones he had displayed for sale, took the mobile money cash.

“They also attacked a nearby provision shop and took away unspecified amount of money into their bags and absconded into the bush. It was like a movie because people were selling around but nobody could face them,” an eyewitness, Solomon Ahenkorah, told Starr News.

A young man on motorbike, identified as Bright, oblivious of the robbery operation, was shot on his motorbike when he approached the robbery scene at the roadside.

The robbers absconded into the bush with unspecified amount of money and quantities of mobile phones before the arrival of Police officers from Ekye Police station.

The motor rider, who was motionless and bleeding profusely from gunshot injury, was rushed to Ekye Health Center by the police, however, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This is the second time this year that a mobile money vendor has been attacked at Ekye Amanfrom.

The first attack occured some six months ago when armed robbers ambushed and attacked a vendor who was on his way home after closing from work in the evening.