Ex-husband of Tiwa Savage has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the songstress over a leaked sex tape.

TeeBillz has called on naysayers to cut Tiwa some slack and get their noses out of her private affairs.

Despite being a celebrity, TeeBillz believes Tiwa is human who also has preference, and if recording a sex tape is one of them, she should not be chastised for her actions.

To him, the latest saga does not make Tiwa any less of a mother or role model to their six-year-old son, Jamil.

“All I know is a great mother for my MiniMe…let that sink in your head b’4 u msg me on some BS! Parents are human too…I be on my BS too but that don’t change my Great father figure,” he said.

This comes at the back of Tiwa’s announcement that a yet-to-be-identified person is threatening to release her nude featuring her current lover.

The sex tape went viral after her man accidentally posted it on Snapchat and others took shots of it before he could delete it.

Tiwa has decided not to pay a penny to the blackmailer and said she is not ashamed of doing something which is natural.