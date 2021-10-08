Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, who says she is being blackmailed over a sex tape of herself and her partner, has shared how it was leaked.

Speaking in an interview with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1, the singer absolved people close to her of deliberately leaking the video.

She said: “It is not from someone working closely with me. What happened was that the person did it on Snap and he posted it by accident, but he quickly deleted it.

”However, someone got it before he could delete it. It is a very short video, but it is me. It is going to be out there and I can just imagine the memes. I just found out yesterday. I could not sleep last night.”

The singer also said she tried to manage the situation to no avail.

She said: ‘‘We tried to stall them, but I later decided that I am going to own the narrative. I am not ashamed of it; this is someone I am dating; I am not cheating, neither is he. We are grownups.

‘‘I cannot believe this is happening to me. I feel for my fans because they will have to keep defending me. I can switch off my phone or have someone run my account so I do not see that, but my fans will feel the need to protect me. I will like my fans to ignore it.”

The singer hinted that the blackmailer sent the sex video of herself and her current date to her team demanding money.

The singer, who would be releasing the video of her smash hit, ‘Somebody’s Son’ featuring American singer Brandy, on Tuesday, also encouraged her fans who would like to protect her and defend her to ‘let it go”.

She also disclosed that she has over 13 million followers and she shares a good relationship with her fans.