A 45-year-old self-styled pastor has been paraded at Dadwen in the Adansi North district for having sex in a bush.

Kwabena Offin and his partner, Akosua Julie, engaged in the romp six years ago when the latter approached him for a spiritual transaction.

Their action was brought to light by a seer who revealed the doom they had brought upon themselves and the community as a whole.

Adom News’ Isaac K Normanyo reported that the duo confessed and led some traditionalists and residents to the scene where he relived the moment.

Chief of Dadwen, Nana Sarfo Kantanka, described the sexual act as an abomination, and ruled for the participants to perform purification ritual.

Dadwen traditional council performs ritual for pastor caught having sex in bush

Among other things, they were made to provide items including sheep, white fowl, eggs and Schnapps for the self-cleansing.

Kwabena Offin and Akosua Julie were paraded with the items amid tears and insults from some residents.

Meanwhile, residents, who spoke to Adom News, expressed disappointment in the ‘Man of God’ for what they say is a disgraceful act.

They added that this is the first of such incident to rock the town.