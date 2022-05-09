A throwback photo has captured the humble beginnings of the Rawlings family.

In the photo taken over three decades ago, former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings is ‘sandwiched’ by her four children.

Zanetor Rawlings and Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings both rocked natural hair braids while Amina wore an afro hair.

While she cuddled little Kimathi, the three older children looked on as though they were picking a lesson or two.

The photo portrayed a conservative Africa home of a mother who is intentional about her children.