Legendary musician, Reggie Rockstone, has shared an epic throwback picture detailing how he looked in the good old days without his signature look; dreadlocks.

It is evident from the picture that Rockstone has always been a hairy man as he is captured in the vintage photo wearing a long afro.

The picture, he hinted, was taken when he looked all glammed up for a movie audition.

He disclosed his latest throwback picture has inspired him to author a book which content will include the many things he has done and seen.