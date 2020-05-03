Kalybos

Comic actor Kalybos is in a thanksgiving mode as he remembers how his life, and those of two others were spared in a grievous accident last year.

He revealed the carelessness of a truck driver who lost control and rammed his car could have ripped him of his life, but for God’s mercy.

“From that day, what life meant to me changed totally,” he confessed adding the second chance has made him appreciate how Mighty God is.

As to why he was given a second chance, Kalybos explained it was because he had not lived up to the purpose for which he was brought to earth so he will live.

Exactly a YEAR ago on a Wednesday morning on the 1st of MAY, 2019 around 6:30 AM on the road to Kumasi, I was involved in a grievous car accident which almost took my Life and two others with me in the car. I shivered, went into shock and was so surprised I was still alive. The carelessness of a truck driver who lost control drove into my car almost killer 3 young men including myself. From that day, what LIFE meant to me changed totally. People, we don’t owe our lives neither do we hold control over it, but rather by the Grace and the protection of our Almighty God upon our lives that gives us a second chance to understand how mighty he is, if you serve a living God. I’m not so special from any other person who gets involved in a car accident but rather HE (GOD) gave me a second chance to live because I believe the purpose of HIM creating me unto this earth is not fulfilled yet so no man born of a woman can change the purpose of your LIFE so far as you have GOD by your side, he will always be with you in any difficult time. I pray 🙏🏿 for all lost Souls in any form of accident. Trust me it’s never a beautiful picture to see or observe. God bless us all. AMEN 🙏🏿

