Comic actor Kalybos is in a thanksgiving mode as he remembers how his life, and those of two others were spared in a grievous accident last year.

He revealed the carelessness of a truck driver who lost control and rammed his car could have ripped him of his life, but for God’s mercy.

“From that day, what life meant to me changed totally,” he confessed adding the second chance has made him appreciate how Mighty God is.

As to why he was given a second chance, Kalybos explained it was because he had not lived up to the purpose for which he was brought to earth so he will live.