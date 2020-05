The death of actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko has sent tides of shocking waves in Ghana and some celebrities can simply not believe their ears.

Some celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to their colleague, who in their words, was an asset to the state and movie industry.

Fellow actors, the likes of Mercy Asiedu, Yaw Dabo, Nana Ama McBrown could not hide their tears when news of his demise broke out yesterday, May 2,2020.

man, life. RIP Mr. Bernard. 💔 — Joey B (@1RealJoeyB) May 2, 2020

2020 needs to hurry up and go. Too many surprises and they're all negative😔. You guys should try and be more positive cuz tomorrow is never promised. — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) May 2, 2020

This can't be true 😩 😩 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/zp0JXChnRe — DKB #RIP Bishop Bernard Nyarko 🙏 😩 (@dkbghana) May 2, 2020