Nigerian Musician, Davido, has hinted of the release of his next album, which features Nicki Minaj in one of the tracks.

The young talented singer has collaborated with a lot of top international artistes and is about to add Nicki Minaj to his ever growing list.

He made the announcement on his Twitter page to whet the ‘appetite’ of his fans who are anxious to listen to their champion bless the microphone.

The collaboration, he hinted, gives production credit to Nigerian guru, Speroach Beat who is behind most of his hit songs.

It is unclear when the song will be released, but the album is set to air by July.