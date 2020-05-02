Ghanaian Director, Filmmaker, and Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture in Ghana, Socrate Safo, has asserted that one industry that needs to be commended highly, is the pornographic movie industry.

Speaking in a phone interview with show host, Dr Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he explained that back in the days, no one could use their own money to produce a movie because the cost of buying or renting the camera was very high, hence they were depending more on funding.

“One industry that really needs to be commended is the pornographic movie industry because way back before videos became a thing, that was the industry that patronised videos the most,” he said.

According to Socrate, most of the production agencies, in the past, did not want to deal with videos, especially because of its high cost of production.

However, since porn was the only industry that took the risk, they were able to make back their money because it was the only thing available to watch.



“In the past, anytime you want to watch a video, it is porn that will be played for you,” he added.

He revealed that it was not until 2015 that most of the production companies began to dive into video production and this was after technology introduced cameras that were more special and affordable.