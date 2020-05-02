Management of Multimedia Ghana wishes to inform our cherished listeners, viewers and readers that all our platforms that used military, police or navy uniforms yesterday in presentation of some of our programmes sought prior permission appropriately.

Management, therefore, asks our audiences – and indeed all news consumers around the world – to discount the false accusation on social media that Adom FM and our other channels used the uniforms without due permission.

It is recalled that yesterday/three days ago – Friday, 1st May – Adom FM, Adom TV, Joy FM dressed some of our stars like nurses, soldiers or navy personnel to present the news or some current affairs programmes. The innovation was to say a big thank you on the auspicious day of International Labour Day to those frontline staff who have been playing lead roles in Ghana’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel presentations earned commendation from the nooks and cranny of the country – including the very nurses, soldiers and other service persons that Multimedia set out to honour.

Surprisingly, some bloggers and social media operatives – without recourse to the appropriate quarters of the services and without inquiring from Multimedia – started Friday evening to flood social media portals with the false publication that our presenters had donned the uniforms without due permission.

In a release, Saturday evening, Multimedia underscored the fact it went through all necessary processes to acquire the uniforms for temporary use – the just cause of appreciating some frontline workers in Ghana’s Covid-19 fight.