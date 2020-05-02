Multi-awarded Rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, known in music circles as Sarkodie, has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his decision to ensure the safety of Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

Although locked down in the United States of America following the closure of borders to curtail transmission of coronavirus in Ghana, Sarkodie strongly believes the travel restriction is in the interest of the entire nation.

Sending a solidarity message from his abode in the States to Ghanaians and his Sark natives, the ‘oofeetso’ hitmaker who has earned the accolade ‘The Highest’ appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Akufo-Addo administration in the fight of this life-threatening Coronavirus pandemic.

Sarkodie doffed his hat to the President and his team “for being on top of their game in handling this COVID-19 situation. We all appreciate but I know it’s not going to be an easy fight, especially for a developing country like Ghana. A whole lot of resources will be needed. A whole lot of funds will be needed and I’m pretty sure the government will do their best. But I still feel, as a people, we need to support in our way cos it’s really not just gonna affect us; you know we have relatives that they are also at risk at the same time.”

This notwithstanding, the Rapper, who is far away from home, is already pining for a return as the mantra ‘home sweet home’ has swiftly caught up with him.

Yes, of course, there is nothing more peaceful and happier than a good, safe and secure home; therefore, Sarkodie is assuring all his music fans that he will be returning ASAP when the borders are finally opened.

“I really do miss home but as much as I miss home, I totally understand these measures taken to control the pandemic for everyone’s safety,” he said.