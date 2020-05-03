Controversial New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has listed his top five Ghanaian musicians.

According to Mr Agyapong, his love for music has compelled him to consider listening to some few Ghanaian musicians.

In an interview on YFM, the maverick politician was asked to mention his five favourite musicians and Mr Agyapong was quick to mention Sarkodie who often performs on his birthday as his favourite.

“My number one is that guy from Tema, Sarkodie, then I would go for Stonebwoy, then Shatta Wale, King Promise and Medikal in that order. Those are the five artistes I would invite to my party on any day,” he said.