Ghanaian songstress, Becca, has released a digital Covid-19 themed song titled ‘Overcome’, in recognition of the efforts of all frontline workers in the Covid-19 fight.

Government announced a juicy package for mainly frontline health workers, but Becca’s song acknowledges the efforts of more than just that category.

“The objective of the song is to motivate frontline persons such as the medics, security services, state agencies, and decision-makers to keep the fight on strongly as we combat the challenging times of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Ghana,” a joint statement from State of Mind Entertainment and SumusDigital said.

“Your relentless sacrifices and efforts are very well appreciated,” it added.



The song, ‘Overcome’, is also to encourage affected patients to keep fighting for survival with all possible strength and care for themselves, believing Covid-19 infection is not a death sentence.

It emphasises that survival and recovery rates are encouraging – in fact higher than death rates.

Becca’s explicit message to the infected persons is that they can also be survivors and ambassadors of hope if they keep fighting on.

The song, which is targeted at all Ghanaians, is also meant to provide a rewarding and consoling avenue to raise financial support towards the fight against the pandemic via downloads and patronage of the song.

The statement said “anytime you hear the song, or it is played back to persons via CRBT (caller ring back tone) or other channels, feel encouraged and rewarded that you have contributed for us all to overcome as a nation.”

The song is expected to be used as a signature tune and or theme song for Covid-19 programmes on all major television and radio stations across the country, particularly those which do daily updates and discussions on Covid-19.

It is currently available in full audio and video on all mobile networks for download via short code *899*99#. It can also be used as CRBT or a ring tone.



It is also available on all of Becca’s Social Media Handles, and it is also expected to be driven by other big celebrities who have huge following on social media – persons like John Dumelo, Majid Michel, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Samini, Yvonne Okoro, Yvonne Nelson, Jackie Appiah, Kalybos, DKB and others are expected to get on board.