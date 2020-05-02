Rapper Kofi Mole has been adjudged winner of the ‘Hip-Hop song of the Year’ category with his ‘Don’t Be Late’ song which went viral after its official release in March 2019.

MORE:

Check out the category below:

HIPHOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Kofi Mole – Don’t Be Late – Winner

Joey B – La Familia ft Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur

Kwaw Kese – Dondo Rmx ft Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Medikal & Skonti

Kwesi Arthur – Zombie

Pappy Kojo – Balance ft Joey B x Nshorna Muzik

Sarkodie –Bibii Ba ft. LJ, Tulenkey, Frequency, K. Mole,ToyBoi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2Fyngers, OBkay, CJ Biggerman

Sarkodie – Bleeding

The 2020 edition of 3Music Awards is currently ongoing at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, La in Accra.

However, because of the ban on public gatherings the event is being streamed like on Joy Prime and 3Music’s social media handles.

Hosting this year’s event are Radio and TV show hosts, Jay Foley and Naa Ashorkor.