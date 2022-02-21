Ghanaian songstress Sister Derby took over the busy Makola Rawlings Park market to test her side hustle; hawking.

She was in the company of hip-hop artiste Kofi Mole who was also hawking apples.

The duo replaced their fancy clothes with regular wear and long socks to protect their feet from dust and sweat.

While Sister Derby was balancing on her head her wares – a set of enema bulb (bentua), which were arranged on a tray – Kofi Mole simply held his in his hands.

Sister Derby and Kofi Mole spotted hawking Source: Instagram

After their hawking, they were also spotted playing ludo by the roadside, to the amazement of commuters and drivers who watched the celebrities in dismay.

This is believed to be in line with the promotion of their upcoming collaboration as Sister Derby asked her fans to guess what they’re cooking.