Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh has cautioned his players to avoid complacency in their quest to annex the Ghana Premier League title ahead of the second round of the season.

The Reds ended the first round of the domestic top-flight as league leaders with 37 after holding their rivals, Hearts of Oak to a 0-0 draw on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the post-match conference, Prosper Ogum noted his side must guide against complacency and stay focused in the bid to win the title at the end of the campaign.

“We will step up our performance in the second round, where we’ve gotten to if you look at the way they played there is a lot of quality in the players, a lot of talents in the players so we going to step up our training and the way we do things and am sure we will play better in the second round.

“We have another round of 17 games to go, so it is not over, we need to stay focused, we don’t have to be complacent, we have to take it game by game and that is what we’ve been doing from day one.

“So this game is gone and it is the beginning of our next game, we will go home and prepare and make sure that we get the job done when we play at Kumasi,” he said.

Asante Kotoko will host Dreams FC in the matchday 18 games this weekend at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.