The distribution of polling station executive forms turned chaotic at the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Manhyia North constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The Sunday incident started when supporters protested a decision by the constituency executives to sell the forms to them when they had already been paid for by Benard Antwi Bosiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party.

Although the executives explained that Chairman Wontumi paid for 1,000 forms to be given to incumbent polling station officers, the prospective polling station executives refused to accept this explanation.

“The Regional Chairman has paid for 1,000 of the forms, and we have over 2,000 forms, so mathematically, the new entrants are required to pay for theirs,” the constituency’s Election Committee Chairman, Yaw Geraldo, told Luv FM’s, Kofi Asare.

But refusing to accept this explanation, the supporters massed up in front of the party office and demanded that the forms be given to them.

“How can we ‘Break the 8’ if these things keep happening? So we are pleading with you Nana Addo [sic] turn your eye to Manhyia North or else,” an agitated prospective applicant stated.

Another added, “If the forms are not given to us, there wouldn’t be any election at Manhyia North. It is not a threat, but we know what to do.”

In the thick of the tensions, the police intervened, but that did not stop the angry party members from finding alternative routes into the office to pick up their forms.

“Just because of polling station executive, see how tattered I look. Just because of this paper called forms, look at the state I am in, O God!” one supporter cried.

Conflicts have rocked some electoral areas as the governing NPP begins reorganising processes ahead of the 2024 general election.

Although the election of polling station executives comes off next month, in some parts of the country, party members have accused their executives of hoarding the forms.

This includes Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region where some NPP members locked up the constituency chairman on Saturday.

Similar agitations transpired the same day in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region and Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

Supporters massed in front of the party office to protest the decision of the party executives to sell the forms.

The latest debacle is the Manhyia North constituency.

In view of that, Mr Yaw Geraldo noted that the process in the area will be postponed to ensure that peace and order are restored before the application is reopened.

He also added that the disturbance will be investigated.