There was chaos at the Kade Constituency office of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region over alleged hoarding of polling station forms.

Scores of party members hoping to contest the polling station election became stranded at the party’s office Saturday after they were denied access to the forms.

The situation created confusion leading to the alleged assault of one Kwasi Aboagye alias Aboma. A man also allegedly pulled a gun to ward off the agitated party members.

It took the intervention of armed police from the Kade District Police command to restore law and order.

However, the aggrieved members of the party are still furious threatening to prevent what they describe as an attempt to give the forms to their “bootlickers and sycophants” ostensibly for political aggrandizement.

Starr News has gathered that the party office was secretly opened briefly Sunday morning at 6:00 am and the forms were shared to people suspected to be favourites of the MP and the current executives at the blind side of the agitating members.

The confusion over the polling station forms at Kade was not exclusive.

A similar incident occurred at New Juaben North and South.

There was confusion Saturday morning at the New Juaben North constituency office of the NPP after executives of the party failed to open nominations for the polling station elections.

Over one hundred members of the party became stranded at the locked party office denying them the opportunity to pick forms to contest at the polling station level.

Some of the angry members alleged that has been the modus operandi of the constituency executives over the years as part of a grand scheme.

ALSO READ:

The angry members of the party called on the national executives to query one Simon Tawiah who is in charge of the election why he intensionally locked the party office when nomination had opened.

The stranded members also called on the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, to swiftly intervene to avert clashes since they will resist all attempts to deny them from contesting.

They also threatened to injunct the polling station election in the constituency if their grievances are not addressed immediately.