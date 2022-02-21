Scores of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Atewa East Constituency of the Eastern Region are threatening to reject the yet-to-be compile Polling Station Executives album.

The members claim leadership of the constituency has declined to release nomination forms to new entrants who want to contest the existing polling station executives.

They said the constituency executives have sold limited nomination forms to some new entrants while others are denied the opportunity to pick a form and contest.

A number of such people stormed the party office over the weekend to pick forms but didn’t get them.

A lead member of the affected persons, Steven Owusu, from New Jejeti said he spent the whole of Saturday and Sunday at the constituency office to pick a form but was told the forms were in limited supply.

The group says, if party executives do not open up the contest for others to compete, they would resist and challenge the validity of the polling station album.

Meanwhile, the Constituency Chairman of the Atewa East Constituency, Yaw Antwi, disclosed to Adom News that, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia procured the nomination forms for all existing polling station Executives as an incentive or in recognition of their hard work, hence all existing executives have been issued the forms free of charge.

He said that the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Abena Osei, also paid for additional forms for others who want to contest in the polling station elections which have been duly issued out to those who showed interest.

Mr Antwi said the constituency has issued out the over three thousand forms assigned to the office.

According to him, the constituency executives have no intention to deny any member who legitimately qualifies to contest.