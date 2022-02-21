Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has been sentenced to a fine of 300 Penalty Units (GH¢3,600) by the Accra Circuit Court for displaying arms and ammunition on social media.

This was after the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker changed his ‘not guilty‘ plea to guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Medikal had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge at the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh.

The court was expected to rule on an application filed by Medikal’s lawyers to order the police to release the Ruger nine-millimeter pistol belonging to the musician.

However, when the case was called Monday morning [Feb 21, 2022], Medikal told the court that he wanted to change his plea.

The charges were read out to him and he pleaded guilty to the charges.

He has since been sentenced to 300 penalty units, that is GHS 3,600 Cedis or to serve a nine-month prison jail term in default of the payment.

