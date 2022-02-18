Actress Gloria Sarfo is still in a mourning mood as she reveals the demise of her mother has deprived her of proper sleep.

The actress, since her mother died on February 11, said she has barely blinked her eye, and has cried out for help.

She called on Jesus to bring her comfort as she is sinking in heartache.

She made the revelation while announcing Madam Ophelia Yeboah’s one-week celebration set to be held next Friday, February 25, 2022.

The event will take place at Atomic Guest house along the Haatso road.

Prior to her demise, Mama Ophelia was a Head Pastor of Zion Prayer Ministry and associate pastor: City Temple International)