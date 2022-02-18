Chief Executive Officer of Nation Builders Corps (NABCo), Dr Ibrahim Anyars, has revealed the reason behind the undue delay of salaries of trainees for quite some months.

The beneficiaries of the government’s programme hit the streets on Thursday, 17th February to protest against the unpaid allowances.

Per claims from the aggrieved trainees, the extension after their three-year service agreement by the government has not been followed with the necessary financial commitment.

Speaking on Asempa FM on Ekosii sen Show, Dr Anyars said the distressing issue was as a result of a lack of understanding on the part of the trainees with regards to the remarks section on the platform.

CEO of Nation Builders Corps (NABCo), Dr. Ibrahim Anyars

“The beauty of the NABCo system is that any trainee who doesn’t get paid you can just take some time and give his reason for non-payment from his personal portal,” he said.

“If he’s truly a NABCo trainee ask him why he hasn’t been paid and he should be able to give you the reason from the remarks section,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved trainees wanted assurance from NABCo if their jobs would be permanent and their delayed allowances would be paid.

The Akufo-Addo-led administration introduced NABCo in 2017 as part of measures to address graduate unemployment in the country.

The initiative was run under seven modules: Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, and Civic Ghana.