The mother of popular Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo, has passed on to eternity.

Heartbroken Miss Sarfo took to her Instagram page to break the news of her demise on Friday.

However, the cause of death is not known.

Expressing her pain in words, she indicated she prayed and begged God to save her mum, hence could not fathom why things have turned out otherwise.

Posing the question she said is this how it feels to lose your mother? She captioned:

Eiiiiiiiiii AWURADE NYAME😫😫😫😫😫. GOD, I PRAYED!!!

I BEGGED YOU TO SAVE MY MOTHER!!!. I PRAYED I PRAYED I PRAYED!!!!

WHY😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭