The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested one of the #FixtheCountry Movement conveners, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested over a Facebook post that announced a plot to stage a coup should the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) be passed.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori.

“The post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic,” it read.

The statement indicated he will be put before court come Monday, February 14, 2022.

The group had earlier in a statement indicated he could not be found upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from Portugal on Friday night.

They claimed some “unidentified armed men had accosted him on his way into the arrival hall at KIA.”

But the police statement added, “We continue to call on the good people of Ghana to avoid making pronouncements that may lead to a breach of the peace of the country as any such acts contravene the laws of the country.”