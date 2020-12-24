Ghanaian actress and television personality, Gloria Sarfo, has flaunted her beautiful mother in a new video and photo on social media.

Her young-looking and stylish mother turned 65 years old on Friday, December 18, 2020.

In celebration of her ‘old woman’s’ birthday, the actress decided to show her off to the world by releasing the images.

READ ALSO:

In the video, her mother is seen well-dressed in a white outfit and danced happily. Sharing the video, Miss Sarfo wrote: “Happy blessed birthday to my Mother… My special Mother . And oh she’s back again with her special birthday dance 65 looks so ANGELIC on her Ooo I love her till ‘thy kingdom come’❤❤❤ Any nice words for my Mama The kiss though,(someone said it’s called GOLD COAST KISS‍♀️) Styled by Moi and @glowcity_wear.salon.”

Later, the actress shared another photo to give a closer look at her mother’s beauty and she captioned it: “When she’s HAPPY, I’m HAPPY. My Mother is 65, Huraaaaayy All Glory to God almighty Afehyia pa ooo Mama Ophelia. I owe this woman a lot, so help me God.”