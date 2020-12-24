Accra-based Kingdom Power Family International has ordained and inducted its new General Overseer, Rev. Edwin Tettey Langmer.

Rev. Langmer is the presiding minister of Kingdom Power Family International.

The ordination and induction ceremony was held on Sunday December 20, 2020.

He succeeds the Founder Bishop Justice Kojo Bentil who has presided over the church from 1999 until 2020 when he went home to be with the Lord.

The Officiating Ministers for the Ordination and Induction Service were Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah and Bishop N. A. Tackie Yarboi, founders of the Royalhouse Chapel International and Victory Bible Church International, respectively.

Kingdom power family international ordains new general overseer

In his acceptance speech, Rev. Langmer acknowledged the officiating ministers and the First Lady of the church, Rev. Pearl Bentil and other great men and women of God who had come from far and near to grace the occasion with their presence, the congregation of Kingdom Power Family International and his family.

He went further to acknowledge the enormity of the charge given him to continue the great work of God’s glorified servant Bishop Justice Kojo Bentil.

He said “only God is omnipotent, but Bishop Justice Kojo Bentil had been with him in most of those places,” I see this purely as a call to serve, to continue and build the extraordinary legacy of Gods glorified servant.

According to him, “I have been called to walk in the steps of a legend and by the grace and mercies of God I trust that in my years this legacy will be largely fulfilled. Leadership requires a community and that one cannot be successful without depending on the body for strength and support. I know and trust that each and every Minister under this grace will continue to bring their unalloyed assistance in the fulfillment of this common vision to Reconcile the World to the Word.”

He also expressed appreciation to Rev Daniel Lord Anim who informed him that God had asked he and his wife Dinah to join ministry.

He thanked each and every one for their support and contribution that was made to make the occasion a success, saying he will forever remain grateful for the kindness that has been accorded him, and to the body of Christ for this opportunity to serve.

Profile

Edwin Tettey Langmer has an extensive background in various business sectors, having previously worked in audit, compliance and legal, banking and finance sectors.

He is a graduate of the University of Cape Coast.

He was ordained as a Pastor in 2004 by the Rev. Daniel Lord Anim and has since been diligent and committed to the work of the ministry serving the Lord faithfully.

Edwin’s capability and unique leadership skills coupled with the anointing of God upon his life, has been well evidenced and in his role as the Resident Pastor at the Kingdom Power Family International for many years where the leadership of Bishop J.K. Bentil had the greatest influence on him.

The work of the Lord has always been first and foremost in his heart. He is an effective communicator of God’s Word, equipping and empowering members and to see them walking in the truth of the fullness of Christ is his ultimate desire.

Rev. Langmer was born and raised in Tema. He is married to Dinah Langmer, also a Minister at the Kingdom Power Family International, and an outstanding wife and mother. Minister (Mrs.) Langmer is a Marketing Manager and together they share their home and lives with their four children Dede, Korkor, Mawukle and Mawuhi.

In attendance were Lady Reverend Pearl Bentil, First Lady of Kingdom Power Family International. Apostle Twum founder HillTop Chapel International, Rev. Solomon Sowah Tower of Hope Foundation Ministries, James Rajamani, CEO of Kingdom Exim Group, Immanuel Rajamani, the MD of Kingdom Exim Group and many others.

Also, Pastors and members of the entire congregation well attended the Ordination and Induction Service in their numbers.