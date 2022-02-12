Actress Yvonne Nelson has revealed that she has sued an unnamed TV channel for showing her film without proper authorisation.

According to her, it takes a lot of effort and money for producers, directors and filmmakers to put together their movies; hence it is unfair for others to infringe on their copyrights by taking their content without following due process.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Thursday, Yvonne Nelson said, “it takes so much money to produce movies, and it just takes you an hour and a half to show it on your channel without going through any process or talking to anyone.”

She made the revelations after Andy Dosty, the host of the show, said he had seen a movie of hers showing on TV once.

He said that the actress sounded angry when he informed her.

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson revealed Andy Dosty was not the only one who sent her pictures of her movie showing on TV.

“My lawyers have already sent them a writ; we are going to court. We spent a lot of money to produce the movies. It’s just not fair; you don’t do that,” she added.

The actress said that an apology from the channel is not enough to remedy the damage done by their actions.

Yvonne Nelson was in the studio to promote her latest film, The Men We Love.

She called on the public to show up at the Silverbird Cinema at the Accra Mall on Valentine’s Day to experience the film put together for their viewing pleasure.

‘The Men We Love’ stars Majid Michel, who has not been in a film for a while. Nelson said she missed him and knew the fans did too, so she worked to get him on board.

It also stars Diamond Michelle (Michy), whom Nelson believes would “blow fans’ minds” with her acting skills, James Gardiner, Kofi Adjorlolo, veteran Eunice Banini, Tiktoker Jackeline Mensah, Angela Banford and many others.