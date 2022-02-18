Brother to the late President of Ghana, John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel Atta Mills, has revealed that the family is aware of the cause of his death.

His comment comes after four members of the Majority in Parliament led by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, filed a Private Member’s motion calling for a bi-partisan investigation into the death of the late President’s death.

The group wants Parliament to constitute a committee “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.”

But according to Mr Mills, the actions by the Majority over the death of his brother is unnecessary as the family is already aware of what killed his brother.

“It is not necessary; we know what caused Mills’ death. I have a copy of the autopsy report. It was done at the 37 Military Hospital, why do you always want to play politics with my brother’s death? Every year, they want to remind us of our hurt, why can’t you let sleeping dogs lie? They should be ashamed of themselves.

“People voted for them to come to power and do what is right and change their lives but they are rather concentrated on my brother’s death. Some of us are very quiet in parliament because we have the wisdom, we think before we open our mouths,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

