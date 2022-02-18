Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has inaugurated an 11-member governing body of the Ghana College of Pharmacists.

The board, chaired by Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, was inaugurated on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Other members include Yvonne Yirenkyiwaa Esseku, Joseph Kodjo Nsiah Nyoagbe, Dr Emmanuel Ankrah Odame, Rev Prof Isaac Julius Asiedu-Gyekye and Samuel Kow Donko.

The rest are Dr Audu Rauf, Mrs. Marina Annobea Appiah Opare, Dr Samuel Amoabeng Kontoh, Dr Daniel Amaning Danquah, and Dr Joseph Kim’s Adjei.

Established by sections 84 to 113 of Act 833, 2011, the college seeks to promote specialist training in pharmacy and related disciplines.

It also promotes continuous professional development in pharmacy and related disciplines, research in pharmaceutical practice and related disciplines, and contributes to the formulation of policies on sound health, medicines and public health in general.