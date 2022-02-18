Kwabena Kwabena, the two-time divorcee, may have revealed the reason behind his failed marriages after disclosing that he has never experienced the sensation called love.

George Kwabena Adu is a Ghanaian musician, guitarist and accomplished draftsman. Better known as Kwabena Kwabena, he disclosed that he has never fallen in love, even though he preaches love through his music all the time.

This conversation popped up on Delay Show after his past relationships with his ex-wives were questioned.

“I have never fallen in love. I have never experienced love,” he insisted. Kwabena Kwabena explained that he preaches love because he knows how it feels. But no one has ever made him experience love, even though he has been into two marriages.

Kwabena Kwabena said, “I don’t think I have fallen in love before. I know what it takes to fall in love, and I know what it is to fall in love because I know what love is. I will be able to tell when I am in love. I know what love is, but I haven’t experienced it yet.

“Talking about marriage and not experiencing love, I will say, I was too young. I should have paid attention to my career and my life before choosing a partner who can help.”

