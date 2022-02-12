Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has decorated his Kumasi-based school, Great Minds International with a photo of his alleged girlfriend, Sandra Ababio and other celebrities.

A video he shared on his Instagram page also captured veteran actors; Agya Koo, Kofi Adjorlolo, Akrobeto, Kalybos, musicians Mr Drew, Medikal, among others.

According to him, a lot more are coming but it is unclear the rationale behind the project.

Posting the video, he captioned, My superstars more are coming @sandra_sarfo_ababio.

However, the post has been met with mixed reactions on social media.

Some fans and followers have taken to the comment section to name some personalities they wish to see.

But others have described the project as unnecessary, asking about the benefits the students will derive in pursuit of academic excellence.

Watch the video below: