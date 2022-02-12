Social Commentator, Allotey Jacobs, has endorsed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye as the Organiser in the party’s upcoming internal elections.

According to the former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana B as he is affectionately called, has proved beyond doubts he is up to the task.

Nana B is currently the NPP National Youth Organiser but hopes to succeed Sammi Awuku who has now been appointed the boss of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he opined it was a done deal for Nana B and it will be in the interest of competitors to reconsider their decision.

“Looking at the political personalities in Ghana, he occupies a big space on social media and I will want to encourage him to continue. He has already won the race and I wish to ask my friend in Tema East not to waste his time,” he said amid laughter.

The endorsement comes weeks after Nana B emerged as a hot favourite among the party faithful in a research conducted by the Research Bureau at the Office of the Presidency.

The research was conducted during the NPP National Delegates Conference, held in Kumasi from December 18 to 20, 2021, which was graced by NPP members from the 275 constituencies in the country.

Per the findings, Nana B would easily emerge victorious in the National Organiser race with 70.8% and he would be followed by Titus Nii Kwartei-Glover 10.1%, Dr Kwame Afriyie 7.7%, Eric Amoako Twum 5.7%, Archibald Cobbina 2.8% and Bright Essifie Kumi 1.3%. About 1.6% were undecided.

According to the party delegates, Nana B has displayed boldness, competence, hard work and loyalty during his tenure as the NPP National Youth Organizer, hence their decision to vote massively for him to sustain his splendid works for the party.

