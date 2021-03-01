A video of a lady who looks just like Kumawood actor, Lil Win has dropped online for the first time and Ghanaians are amazed.

The actor himself shared the video on his Instagram page with a caption stating clearly that that was his sister, whose name has been given as Edhiluv.

We cannot confirm if indeed the lady is Lil Win’s sister.

Many people have reacted to the video and commented that she really looks like the actor.

Meanwhile, the lady, sharing the video on her Instagram page is rather asking social media users if she really looks like Lil Win, adding that she wants to meet him in person.

She wrote: Please do I really look like Kwadzo Nkansah Liwin anaa…. I wanna meet him in person.