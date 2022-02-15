New Patriotic Party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, has reacted to an invitation by the Accra Regional Police Command.

He told Adom News’ Kasiebo is Tasty Tuesday that he is ready to meet the police as he can never deny the invitation.

“I think they stated the reason for the invitation and it’s in their letter. They ask that I appear at 4:00 pm but I will be there earlier because they only need me to assist with investigations and I am going to honour it,” he said.

According to Abronye DC, this is not the first time the police had invited him about issues concerning former President Mahama and he is ready to provide any information they need.

“I am being invited by the police about former president Mahama and I provided them with all the information but they told me later that Mahama is not ready to continue the case meaning the police didn’t continue the case and so my worry is about the evidence they fail to act on,” he noted.

Asked if he really claimed that Mr Mahama is planning to stage a coup in the country, Abronye DC said he will give the necessary information to the police when the issue is put before him.

Abronye DC, alleged in an interview on Hot 93.9 FM that Mr Mahama has met with the Al Qaeda militants in an attempt to stage a coup in Ghana.

According to the NPP stalwart, Mr Mahama is in ties with the group to help him undertake a coup to become president again.

Abronye also reacted to issues leading to the arrest of the convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who had also made claims of leading a coup should the controversial E-Levy be passed.