Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has revealed Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Adwoa Safo, had to attend to some family issues.

The absence of the MP has raised concerns among the rank-and-file of the party, amidst calls for her dismissal.

A Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, had accused his colleague of sabotaging government business.

Polster and editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has asked the party to dismiss madam Safo.

But the Suame MP has explained that Miss Safo’s children had an issue that required her attention, hence her long absence from parliamentary duties.

“Some of her children had an issue and one of the nannies was also sick and even had to undergo surgery so she had to be around. But as of now, the surgery has been successful and we expect her to return soon,” Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said on Accra-based Okay FM.

The leader, who doubles as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, further assured the pending issues will be addressed at the appropriate time and the way forward decided.

Meanwhile, the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party in the Dome Kwabenya constituency is set to make a decision on the absence of the MP.

The Constituency Secretary, Theophilus Abu Larbi, has indicated that the absence of the MP is indeed affecting the constituency.

Mr Larbi said several attempts to reach madam Safo by both party members and Council of Elders have proved futile.

Play the Majority Leader’s audio above: