A fatal accident on the Peki Highway in the Volta Region has claimed the lives of five persons including two police officers.

Police sources indicate those who died attached to the Peki Police Station have been identified as General Constable Richard Dadzie with pillion rider G/Cpl. Evans Quansah.

Reports indicate they were on their way to a police checkpoint at Opokuase near Asikuma Junction, Sunday, February 13, 2022, when the accident occurred.

The accident involved a Ford transit bus with registration No. GJ 729-21 with 17 passengers on board travelling from Accra to Kpassa and an Apsonic motorbike No. M-22 VR 4 the officers were travelling on.

Upon reaching a section of the road between Asikuma and Peki on the Asikuma -Kpeve highway, the tyre of the bus reportedly burst, collided with the motorbike and they both somersaulted and landed in the bush.

Two males and a female passenger on board the ford transit bus also died on the spot while others sustained injuries.

The injured, including the driver, identified as Kwame Asupah, 25, were rushed to the Peki Government Hospital for medical attention.

The bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the same hospital morgue for identification, preservation and autopsy.