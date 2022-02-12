The Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome Kwabenya constituency is set to make a decision on the absence of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Constituency Secretary, Theophilus Abu Larbi, revealed this in an interview on JoyNews Friday.

He indicated that, the absence of the MP is indeed affecting the constituency.

Mr Larbi said several attempts to reach madam Safo by both party members and Council of Elders have proved futile.

The absence of the Dome-Kwabenya MP has raised concerns among the rank-and-file of the party, amidst calls for her dismissal.

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has accused her of holding the party to ransom.



Polster and editor of the Daily dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson has asked the party to dismiss madam Safo.



But the personal assistant of the MP, Nana Dubin Kwapong, told JoyNews the MP is out of town for personal reasons and will be back in town next week to continue with her duties.

He, however, accused some persons within party of capitalising on the absence of the MP to create disaffection for her.