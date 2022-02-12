The Ghana Police Service says the arrest of the Accra FM presenter was necessitated after he turned down several invitations from the Police to assist with investigation into a case.

Kwabena Bobbie Ansah of Accra FM was picked up by persons purported to be National Security operatives on Thursday night.

Until Friday morning, it was unclear what occasioned the development which ensued around the radio station’s premises after his political talk show ended at about 10:00 pm.

But the Ghana Police Service has clarified in a statement that his arrest was “in connection with an alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.”

“The Accra Regional Police Command will issue a full statement on the matter in due course,” the Service added.

Kwabena Bobie Ansah’s arrest brings to three the number of journalists arrested by security officials this year.