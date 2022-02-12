North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has indicated the Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) is still being caged despite his bail.



According to him, he visited Mr Mensah Thompson at the Teshie District Police Station and was saddened by the state he found him in.



“I visited him on the first day and this is running into the third day and I was saddened how he laid on that one mattress in the female cell in a horrible condition,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.



Mr Thompson was on Wednesday detained over his publication that members of the President’s family travelled in the Presidential jet to the United Kingdom for shopping.



He was subsequently put before the Kaneshie District Court on Thursday where he was granted GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties.



He pleaded not guilty to the charges of publication of fake news and offensive conduct to the breach of peace that were levelled against him.

ALSO READ:



But in the lawmaker’s view, the police had no business holding him, adding he is not a flight risk.



“This is a civil society activist and everybody knows he heads ASEPA; has paid courtesy calls on the Speaker and others so where was he running to? Yet he was detained,” he bemoaned.

He added Mr Thompson should have been dealt with in a more appropriate manner, considering the fact that he retracted and apologised over his publication.

Play the audio above: