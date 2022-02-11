The Kaneshie District Court has granted Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, GHC50,000.00 with two sureties.



Mr Thompson was in court on Thursday for publication of fake news and offensive conduct to the breach of peace, charges pressed against him by the prosecutor.

But he pleaded not guilty to the two criminal charges and was admitted to bail.

As part of the conditions, he is to report to the investigating officer at the Teshie District Police Command at least twice a week.

Mr Thompson was on Wednesday detained over his publication that members of the President’s family travelled in the Presidential jet to the United Kingdom for shopping.

The complaint against him was lodged by the Ghana Armed Forces following which he was arraigned.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Ebenezer Tei Okuffo, told the Court presided over by His Worship, Oheneba Kuffour, that the post had the potential of inciting the youth against the family of the President.

In view of this, he told the court there are places they have to take the accused person to, to elicit some information as part of the investigations; and prayed the court to remand him.

On the part of the judge, he wondered why Mr Thompson would run to social media with the post when he had officially written to the Civil Aviation Authority requesting information on the matter.

READ ALSO:

“It appears everyone is busy taking a part of the country off. What do you seek to gain with that?” he quizzed.

In the belief of the judge, the Facebook post was not derogatory and wondered how it would have incited the youth against the President’s family members.

He, therefore, adjudged the case to March 14, 2022.

