The Minority in Parliament is demanding an unqualified apology from the chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee over claims that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus gifted an e-levy cake to the Majority leader as he celebrates his 65th birthday.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, who is upset with the allegations, observed that the NDC Caucus was not invited to the birthday party.

He described the situation as shocking and disappointing.

In the view of the Asawase Member of Parlement, the Majority Leader has allowed debates on the floor of the House to affect his personal relationship with friends in the Caucus.

Speaking to Joy News’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson, he described the allegations as preposterous.

