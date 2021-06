Managing Director of Amaadi Cold Stores Limited, Edward Akufo-Addo, has dragged the Class Media Group and three others to court over defamation.

In a writ of summons sighted by JoyNews, he stated that during a discussion on ‘The Citizen Show,’ a political talk show on Accra FM, the parties dragged to court made some false and malicious statements about him.

The plaintiff is claiming damages of ¢10,000,000, among other demands.

More soon…