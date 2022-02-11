NDC 'Yentua' demo: Aged woman refuses to move until Mahama saves her

A female elderly citizen on Thursday joined the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to protest against the passage of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) being pushed for by the government.

She was also clad in black and red just as most protesters.

They marched through the streets of Accra while holding their placards with inscriptions such as ‘E-levy is a no brainer to economic recovery and we insist that Yentua’ and ‘Pay UTAG. Students are suffering.’

But at some point in time, the woman, aged 50 years or more, anchored herself to the ground. She threatened not to move, according to reports from JoyNews’ Manuel Koranteng.

Her condition was that former President John Mahama should come and save her as living under the administration of President Akufo-Addo has become difficult.

“We are dying. Mahama where are you? Come and save us. We need you John Mahama. We need your prayers. Akufo-Addo is killing us,” she lamented.

Another protester also carried on her head bricks to show her discontent over the running of the economy.

The protesters also registered their displeasure against the government’s inability to resolve the ongoing University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) strike that has lasted for about a month.

The aggrieved Ghanaians converged at the Obra Spot on Thursday morning clad in red and black outfits.

The ‘Yentua’ demonstrators marched from their point of convergence through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Farisco, Striking Force, the Kinbu Road, the Octagon and the National Theatre through the AU Roundabout.